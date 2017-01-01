Contact Us
Reach out to get connected to a
Home Technology Professional
Get Josh
  • Advanced Voice Technology
  • Natural and intuitive user interface
  • No hardwiring or construction needed
  • Free remote access & support for 2 years
  • Free iOS, Android, & Web apps
  • Personalized support service
  • First 100 orders ship this year
  • Contact sales@josh.ai with questions
How Does Josh Work?
Josh is an intuitive software control layer built to interface with
existing and new smart home devices and networks.
Tap to Control
iOS, Android, and web apps allow you to manually
control devices around the home.
Speak to Control
Talk to any freestanding microphone such as the Echo,
or speak into your phone or nearby tablet.

Cloud Server
Josh sends commands to the cloud, enabling remote access from anywhere.

Home Base - the brain of Josh - receives and processes commands from the cloud.

Action
Devices around the home respond to commands from Home Base.
Full Suite Controls
Control all your connected devices throughout the home with a custom
tailored interface across desktop, tablets, mobile, and hands-free microphones.
  • Lighting
  • Audio
  • HVAC
  • Custom Switches
  • Home Theater
  • Security Cameras
  • Locks
  • Sprinklers
  • Sensors
  • Garage Doors
  • Shades
Are You Ready for Josh?
Josh is the perfect addition to a tech-savvy, forward thinking, modern household,
and is available exclusively through trusted Home Technology Professionals.
Homeowners
Integrators
Josh Pro
  • Designed for larger homes (5,000+ sq. ft.)
  • Professionally installed network recommended
  • Currently available to English speaking households
  • Built for luxury vacation, investment, and primary residences
  • Works with high-end audio, video, and lighting systems
  • Supports an unlimited number of devices, zones, and users
  • Includes free remote access from anywhere in the world
Auto-Discovery
Installing Josh is easy and up to 95% faster than other systems, with no custom programming required.
User Configurable
Settings and scenes are user friendly, resulting in less truck rolls.
Advanced Voice Technology
Josh’s voice solution is built specifically for home control and the custom channel.
Compatible
Josh can sit on top of already installed systems such as Lutron and Crestron.
Dealer Only Product
Josh is a professionally installed system sold only through trusted dealers.
Troubleshooting Tools
Josh provides tools to detect and inform of potential problems before the client is aware of them.
